Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Boosted by William Blair

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) – William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cellectis in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

