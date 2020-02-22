Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for DISH Network Corp Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

