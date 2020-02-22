Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67. Entergy has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.