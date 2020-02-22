Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Globant SA Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Globant has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $141.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 157,075 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

