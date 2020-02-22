Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 71,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 47,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

