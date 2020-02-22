Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Cut by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SHO opened at $13.26 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 210.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

