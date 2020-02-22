Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.