Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Reduced by Analyst

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

RIG stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after buying an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Transocean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after buying an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 309,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

