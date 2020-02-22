Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.