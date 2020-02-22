Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTY. William Blair cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

TVTY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,259 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

