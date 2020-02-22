Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

