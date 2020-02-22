Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Svb Leerink

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

