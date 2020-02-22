Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

NYSE HUN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

