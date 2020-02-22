Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Apple in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2020 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average is $258.89. Apple has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

