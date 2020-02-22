Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Issued By Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.