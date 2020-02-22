Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATH. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE ATH opened at $49.71 on Friday. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

