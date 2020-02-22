Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Issued By Wedbush

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of FUN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $15,174,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.