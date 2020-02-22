Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

