Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 378,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.