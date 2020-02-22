Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HR opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

