Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Lowered by Analyst

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $90.79 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

