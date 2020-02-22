Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NNN opened at $58.15 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,348 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

