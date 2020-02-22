Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Qualys by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

