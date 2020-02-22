Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 874,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

