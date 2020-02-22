QuinStreet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 800 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,355% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,058. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

