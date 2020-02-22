Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.47. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

