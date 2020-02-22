Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,439.75 ($32.09).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,021.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,147.56. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

