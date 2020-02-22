Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,220

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) target price (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,439.75 ($32.09).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 43.87. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,021.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,147.56.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

