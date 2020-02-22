Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMX. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.