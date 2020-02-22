Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.92

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 152980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.