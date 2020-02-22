Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Lowered to Restricted at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “restricted” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

