Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.07% of Renasant worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 30.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

