Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

Shares of RNO opened at €31.69 ($36.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.72. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

