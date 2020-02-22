Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNSDF. Citigroup lowered Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RNSDF opened at $34.38 on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

