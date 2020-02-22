Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $508.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 508.20 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 506.33 ($6.66), with a volume of 58799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.92.

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

