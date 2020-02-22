Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Head to Head Comparison

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $194.03 million 26.32 $16.62 million $0.73 134.40 Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.25 million ($98.53) -0.14

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Tcr2 Therapeutics. Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and Tcr2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 6 1 3.14 Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $108.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.63%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 9.28% 6.50% 5.12% Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -40.15% -26.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats Tcr2 Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

