Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

FRX stock opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

