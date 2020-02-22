Research Analysts Set Expectations for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

