Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

