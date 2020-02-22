Reviewing Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & Summer Energy (NYSE:SUME)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -14.18% -6.54% -1.38% Summer Energy -4.03% -60.10% -12.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Azure Power Global and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Summer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $143.52 million 4.57 $1.13 million $0.13 122.92 Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.29 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Azure Power Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summer Energy.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

