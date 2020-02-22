Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Gores Holdings III (NYSE:GRSH)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.35 $26.65 million $1.45 13.72 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.79% 8.21% 3.66% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Gores Holdings III on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

