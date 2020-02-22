Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBG. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON:RBG opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.66. Revolution Bars Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

