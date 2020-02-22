Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

