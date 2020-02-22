Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

