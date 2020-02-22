Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head to Head Comparison

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rubicon Technology and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sitime has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Sitime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sitime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.13 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Sitime $84.07 million 5.18 -$9.01 million ($0.63) -48.30

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sitime.

Summary

Sitime beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.