Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153,409 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $82,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 428,131 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 34.0% in the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 944,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after buying an additional 239,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

