Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s score:

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

