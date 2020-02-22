Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $881.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 881.50 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.44), with a volume of 2064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.37).
SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 801.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 722.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.
About Safestore (LON:SAFE)
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.