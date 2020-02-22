Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $881.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 881.50 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.44), with a volume of 2064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.37).

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 801.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 722.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

