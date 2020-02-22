salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.17

Press coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a coverage optimism score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.50 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

