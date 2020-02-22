Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.75

News coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Friday. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $2,450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,209.74.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

